Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,689 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.67%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

