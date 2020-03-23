Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Exelixis worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 55,907 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 296,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 698,139 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

