Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.35 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,999,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 129.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $70.10 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.29.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.85 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.