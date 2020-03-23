Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.64 Million Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,022 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $59,235,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,563,000 after purchasing an additional 844,714 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $22,842,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,774,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,614,000 after buying an additional 364,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

ADM opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

