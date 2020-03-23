Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in TransUnion by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $54.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $892,975.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,653 shares of company stock worth $7,944,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

