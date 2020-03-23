Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $3.16 Million in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.19% of USANA Health Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 91.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 2,259 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $188,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,889.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $165,367.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,587. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.20.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USNA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.