Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,722 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 404,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after buying an additional 26,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 183,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Nomura upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $108.72 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $78.68 and a one year high of $142.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average is $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.