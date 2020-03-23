Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 2,220 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after buying an additional 28,588 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $109.08 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $182.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.88.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

