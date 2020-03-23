Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 9,307 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

LKQ opened at $16.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.