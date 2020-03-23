Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in FMC by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $65.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.78.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

