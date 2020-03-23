Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $1,297,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE MAA opened at $87.50 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $148.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.62 and a 200 day moving average of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.