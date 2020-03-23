Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,938,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,330,000 after acquiring an additional 389,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62,435 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,176,000 after purchasing an additional 998,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $21.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

