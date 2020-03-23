Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 10,904 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,904 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 91,031.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,215 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,971,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 586.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,045,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after buying an additional 893,093 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $426,412. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $31.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

