Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $2.79 Million Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. FMR LLC grew its position in LYFT by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,836,390,000 after buying an additional 25,416,234 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of LYFT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,112 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,704,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,343,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfield XIII Management UGP Ltd. a Cayman Islands Exempted Co. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other LYFT news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $25,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $71,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,722 shares of company stock worth $1,391,061.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on LYFT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on LYFT to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

