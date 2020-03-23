Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $3.08 Million Position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 222,824 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.19% of Sunrun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sunrun from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sunrun from to in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 17,639 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $140,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 208,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,754,196.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,098,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,828,897.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 719,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,742,163. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $8.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.06 million, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

