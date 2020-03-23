Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.18 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

