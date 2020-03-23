Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,552 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

SC opened at $11.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 62.53, a current ratio of 62.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

