Skycoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $218,138.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and $218,138.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00005610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, C2CX, Cryptopia and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 563.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.02625627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00187434 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Binance, ChaoEX, Cryptopia and Iquant. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

