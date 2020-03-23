Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) has trended very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sleep Country Canada earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $$6.60 during trading on Monday. 35,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,650. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

