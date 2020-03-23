SmartCash (SMART) Trading 44% Higher This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinBene and Braziliex. SmartCash has a market cap of $3.97 million and $161,571.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,338.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.02086201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.09 or 0.03440666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00608047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00669262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00077881 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00501370 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015674 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.