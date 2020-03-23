Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Insider Ian Watt Purchases 5,000 Shares

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) insider Ian Watt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.24 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of A$26,175.00 ($18,563.83).

Ian Watt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Ian Watt bought 5,000 shares of Smartgroup stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.35 ($4.50) per share, with a total value of A$31,750.00 ($22,517.73).

On Friday, February 21st, Ian Watt bought 5,000 shares of Smartgroup stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.30 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,500.00 ($25,886.52).

Smartgroup stock traded down A$0.59 ($0.42) during midday trading on Monday, reaching A$4.17 ($2.96). The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,883. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.09. Smartgroup Co. Ltd has a twelve month low of A$4.61 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of A$12.65 ($8.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $548.99 million and a PE ratio of 8.76.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Smartgroup’s previous Final dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Smartgroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.34%.

Smartgroup Company Profile

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

