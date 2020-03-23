Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Insider Purchases A$97,200.00 in Stock

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) insider Timothy Looi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.86 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,200.00 ($68,936.17).

Timothy Looi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Timothy Looi purchased 30,000 shares of Smartgroup stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.98 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$179,310.00 ($127,170.21).

On Monday, March 9th, Timothy Looi purchased 5,000 shares of Smartgroup stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.98 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,880.00 ($21,191.49).

Shares of ASX SIQ traded down A$0.59 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting A$4.17 ($2.96). The company had a trading volume of 2,688,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,883. The stock has a market cap of $548.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. Smartgroup Co. Ltd has a 12 month low of A$4.61 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of A$12.65 ($8.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$8.86.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Smartgroup’s previous Final dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Smartgroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.34%.

Smartgroup Company Profile

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

