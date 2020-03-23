Snovian.Space Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 82.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Snovian.Space token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. Snovian.Space has a market cap of $242,149.17 and approximately $55.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000635 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.79 or 0.04128918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00066598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037818 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015466 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013201 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 383,388,884 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,934,802 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

