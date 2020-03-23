SnowGem One Day Trading Volume Hits $74,146.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. SnowGem has a market cap of $284,571.64 and $74,146.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004351 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,401,040 coins and its circulating supply is 23,323,948 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

