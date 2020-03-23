Social Send (SEND) Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Social Send has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Social Send has a total market cap of $147,636.04 and $2.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

