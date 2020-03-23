Societe Generale Downgrades Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Hold

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Societe Generale’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.40. 21,233,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,967,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

