SolGold (LON:SOLG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SolGold from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of SolGold in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SolGold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70 ($0.92).

SOLG opened at GBX 12.76 ($0.17) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $253.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SolGold has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.85 ($0.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.90.

About SolGold

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

