Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.76% of Solid Biosciences worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 708,853 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLDB. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. Solid Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.