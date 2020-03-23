Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.75. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura raised their price target on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 316,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,033. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 31.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

