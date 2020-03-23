Sony Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sony in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal expects that the company will earn $3.62 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony’s FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

SNE stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.38. Sony has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

