Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,438 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $24,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Southern by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $4.26 on Monday, reaching $42.10. 6,875,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,032. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

