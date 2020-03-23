SouthGobi Resources (SGQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, March 30th.

TSE:SGQ opened at C$0.07 on Monday. SouthGobi Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking, thermal coal, and other metallurgical deposits in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China.

