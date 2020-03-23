Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.24% from the company’s previous close.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

LUV stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,594,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,207. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,916 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 434,565 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 213,404 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

