Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded at Bank of America

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LUV. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.73. 9,594,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,207. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,877,000 after buying an additional 2,605,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $125,316,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.