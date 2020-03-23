SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,168 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,675% compared to the average daily volume of 32 put options.

SJNK stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,109. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $27.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJNK. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $89,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 136,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter.

