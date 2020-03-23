SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.47% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

