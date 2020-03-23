SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,247 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.49% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,903,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,644,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,816 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,423,000 after acquiring an additional 410,702 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,465,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,810,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XOP traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,325,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,218,777. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.