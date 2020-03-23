SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SPSY traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 110 ($1.45). The company had a trading volume of 193,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.11. SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 165 ($2.17). The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00.

About SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company's products include a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by G8 central banks and other central banks for currency security, as well as a G8 country for passport security; and hardware and software systems include high-speed currency authentication sensors.

