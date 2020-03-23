Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $11,071.80 and $7,271.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00593755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007874 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

