Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) PT Lowered to GBX 72 at Liberum Capital

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 86 ($1.13) to GBX 72 ($0.95) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Speedy Hire from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of SDY opened at GBX 38.39 ($0.51) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.22. Speedy Hire has a one year low of GBX 35.45 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of $245.97 million and a PE ratio of 8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

