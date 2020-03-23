Spendcoin Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Spendcoin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $62,800.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.02646760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00186892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034057 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,805 tokens. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

