SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $160,569,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $8,750,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SWTX. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $43.90.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.