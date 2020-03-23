Spruce House Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Spruce House Investment Management LLC reduced its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the period. XPO Logistics makes up 30.8% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned about 12.83% of XPO Logistics worth $944,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

XPO traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Cowen raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

