Spruce House Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,750,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. Wayfair makes up about 20.7% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned about 7.52% of Wayfair worth $632,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 106.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,461 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $74,342,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 490,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after buying an additional 333,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $27,111,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.44. 4,610,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,708. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $166.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.11.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on W. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

In related news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $151,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $99,684.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,810.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

