SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,252 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPS Commerce worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,763,000 after buying an additional 88,929 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.66. 40,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,217. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $228,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,155,464 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

