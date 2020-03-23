SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.38

Press coverage about SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) has been trending neutral on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SPY earned a coverage optimism score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:XSPY remained flat at $$0.09 on Monday. SPY has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Get SPY alerts:

SPY Company Profile

SPY Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes sunglasses, goggles, prescription frames, and branded apparel and accessories for the action sports, snow sports, and lifestyle markets. The company offers various product categories, including Happy Lens, fashion sunglasses, women-specific sunglasses, performance sport sunglasses, unisex prescription eyewear frames, snow sport goggles, and motocross goggles.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SPY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.