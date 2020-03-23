SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 129.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,790 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of SS&C Technologies worth $59,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 462,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.82. 2,574,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,272. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.