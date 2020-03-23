SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

SSE PLC/S stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. SSE PLC/S has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

