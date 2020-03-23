STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stephens

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ STAA traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $26.40. 22,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,960. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Capital International Investors raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,833,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $16,253,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $15,658,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 1,349.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 346,370 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at $5,413,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

