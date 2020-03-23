StableUSD (USDS) Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00014830 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $106,135.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.02646760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00186892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034057 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,001,116,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,573,992 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

